“The idea here is that we reintroduce the world to Atlanta,” said Norelie Garcia, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ chief executive officer overseeing the city’s marketing of the event. “A lot of people’s perception of Atlanta is from the 1996 Olympics, and so much has changed.”

Although there’s still more than a year before kickoff, elected officials have already started tackling crucial planning issues like how best to bolster public safety downtown, what transit options visitors have to get around the city and the best way for Atlanta’s businesses to benefit from the huge influx of cash.

The Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce recently estimated that out-of-state visitors will bring in about $500 million — but Dickens said Wednesday he hopes the number to be more than $1 billion, if the city can persuade visitors to stay a day or two longer.

“If they just spend an extra day or two in our region — they’ve got to have a hotel, they have to spend money on food — it doubles the money, almost,” he said. “All these visitors are going to fill hotels, not just in Atlanta, but in cities across the county, spreading the economic benefits throughout this whole region.”

“And I know that we will all be ready,” he added.

The first-term mayor running for reelection this year made his comments to a room full of elected officials from 15 cities across Fulton County, all of whom hope to benefit from the tournament as much as Georgia’s capital city.

“This is more than just a game,” Union City Mayor Vince Williams said. “The World Cup represents global unity, resilience and the power of sport to bring together people of every background, belief and border. And I can think of no better region to host such a momentous event than ours — diverse, dynamic and deeply rooted in community.”

Atlanta is no stranger to courting and hosting major events. Last year, the presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden fell on the same day as the Copa America game between the U.S. and Panama — the events less than 3 miles away from each other. The city has also played host to Super Bowls, college football and basketball championship games, and more.

But Atlanta also faces a lengthy to-do list ahead of the World Cup matches: a $120 million downtown makeover that includes 25 miles of street resurfacing, restriping 200 intersections, installing 150 new streetlights and 14 miles of sidewalk repairs, including additional Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility improvements — all on a tight two-year timeline.

Officials are also expecting a majority of the city’s iconic Beltline to be completed by summer 2026. Beltline officials said when the games come to town, nearly 16.3 miles of the main trail and 1.6 miles of the Westside Connector — which provides a pedestrian path from Washington Park directly to Mercedes-Benz Stadium — will be open to visitors.

Even Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s new $530 million South parking deck, with about 7,700 spaces, is scheduled to open in time for World Cup matches. Airport officials recently announced a significant parking price hike to fund its major expansion projects.

And despite success in lowering crime across the city in the past four years, the massive event also brings its own security threats both inside and outside the stadium. The Dickens administration will lean on a newly created division within the Atlanta Police Department to prepare for potential disruptions.

“Everybody coming here won’t have a ticket, but everybody’s coming for the fun, the excitement, the energy,” Atlanta Chief Operating Officer LaChandra Burks said. “What our public safety team often tells us, if we are not prepared for the people who are coming without a ticket, a lot of different things can happen.”

Atlanta has the second-highest number of FIFA World Cup matches in the country — behind only Dallas, which is slated to host nine games. Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council, said the city tried to make the case to host the final, but Mercedes-Benz Stadium capacity didn’t quite reach FIFA’s 80,000-seat requirement.

“But that doesn’t mean that the event is just downtown,” Corso said. “Everybody who has an opportunity to be a part of the World Cup — it may not be directly involved with the matches downtown — but your citizens and residents can be a part of your experience.”