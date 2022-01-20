Darren Eales expectedly optimistic about Atlanta United in 2022

Atlanta United’s front office and others played a staff game earlier this week.
Manager Gonzalo Pineda passed the ball to club President Darren Eales. His touch wasn’t as smooth as in his press conferences.
“I don’t know exactly what he said because it was in Spanish, but I could tell by the tone, it wasn’t complimentary,” Eales said. “And that’s what he’s like. He expects it from everybody in the squad, and I think you saw the players respond to that.”
That level of focus and execution from Pineda, even in something as meaningless as a staff game, ranks among the reasons that Eales is bullish on the team’s prospects for the pending MLS season. It is in the middle of its first week of training camp ahead of its Feb. 27 opener against Sporting KC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Pineda joined Atlanta United during the middle of the season and led the team to 24 points from its final 13 games. That total was tied with New England and Colorado for the most in the league. That direction, combined with a full preseason that, for the first time in three seasons won’t include the Champions League, and a roster that could see 10 of 11 starters return, and healthy Josef Martinez are other reasons for Eales’ optimism.
“So I think that’s going to help as well in terms of his ability to put his stamp on the team,” Eales said.
Pineda hasn’t been leading the team in its first training sessions because he is in the health and safety protocols. It’s the second time he’s undergone the protocols. The first time delayed his timing in taking over Atlanta United. Assistant Rob Valentino, who was the interim manager between the fired Gabriel Heinze and Pineda and helped steer the team back in a positive direction, has managed the training sessions.
Eales raved about the relationship between Valentino and Pineda, crediting their partnership with saving the season after Heinze led the team to only 13 points from its first 13 games.
Another reason for optimism, according to Eales, is a healthy Martinez.
A striker who suffered a torn ACL that required multiple surgeries in 2020, Martinez scored 12 goals in 24 appearances last season. He didn’t always look 100%.
“We know he’s only going to get better, and you know he’s come back excited and energized,” Eales said.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 vs. Sporting KC, 3 p.m., FS1
March 5 at Colorado, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
March 13 vs. Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FS1
March 19 vs. Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 2 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 9 at Charlotte, 3 p.m., ESPN
April 16 vs. Cincinnati, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
April 24 at Miami, 1 p.m., ESPN
April 30 at Montreal, 4 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 7 vs. Chicago, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
May 15 vs. New England, 2 p.m., ESPN
May 21 at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. FOX
May 28 vs. Columbus Crew, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 19 vs Miami, 4 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 6 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
