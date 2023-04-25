Clement Diop’s turn to start for Atlanta United

Diop could be seen fervently warming up during halftime of the game against Chicago. Diop usually does some work at halftime, but it appeared that he was getting ready with more urgency. Westberg’s knee injury hadn’t yet been announced.

Diop came on and performed well, making two saves and completing all of his passes. The goal scored by Chicago wasn’t Diop’s fault. In fact, he saved the first shot in a one-on-one situation with Kacper Przyzbylko, but couldn’t stop the follow-up.

“It is not easy for a goalkeeper to come into a game at that moment, with that amount of pressure and do what he did,” Pineda said. “He did a great job, so I am very happy with his performance, and as always, the message to the players is that this is about everyone. Everyone can impact the game in any moment, and you have to be ready for the opportunity.”

Derrick Etienne said he wishes that could have done enough to help Diop get the shutout. The goal was scored in the 90th minute. The sequence started with a misplaced back pass from Franco Ibarra that split centerbacks Miles Robinson and JuanJo Purata and went to Przyzbylko.

“I really wish we were able to clean that up so he could get a clean sheet because I think he deserves it with the work he puts in after practice every single day,” Etienne said Sunday. “He’s very athletic, and then he brings a lot of confidence to the ball that you saw. He feels real comfortable with people running at him and pressing him. He has the patience, he has the composure and he has the skill to be able to find a good pass, and I think you saw that today.”

Atlanta United signed Westberg and Diop, both MLS veterans, to backup Guzan to avoid what the team went through last year when its top two goalkeepers, Guzan and Dylan Castanheira went down with season-ending Achilles injuries and the third-string keeper, Bobby Shuttleworth, retired after a series of lackluster starters. Rocco Rios Novo and Raul Gudino, signed during the season, did their best but lacked either experience or the skills to execute Pineda’s tactics, which require goalkeepers to be accurate passers.

Diop totaled 50 starts, most with Montreal, before signing with Atlanta United. It seemed improbable that Atlanta United would again see a series of injuries decimate its goalkeepers. Guzan is expected to miss at least seven more weeks because of a torn MCL sustained against NYCFC on April 8. Westberg landed awkwardly on his right knee during warmups against Chicago. The knee was hit sometime during the first half and began to swell. Pineda said Tuesday that Westberg suffered a minor patella injury.

In came Diop.

Diop said he worked after training sessions to stay sharp, just in case he was ever needed.

“When we train between goalkeepers, we see goalkeeper shots,” he said. “No disrespect to nobody, but Thiago is not going to shoot like (coach) Liam (Curran). So, I am trying to see as much as possible because I feel like if I can save it during practice, I have a better chance to save it during a game. That’s about it for me.”

