Centeno ready to compete for minutes at Atlanta United

Erik Centeno, selected by Atlanta United with the 19th pick in the first round of Tuesday’s MLS draft, said he will play whatever position the team needs but that he prefers the wing.
Playing many positions as a freshman at Pacific, Centeno scored six goals with five assists in 16 starts. He was named First-Team All-West Coast Conference and the conference’s Freshman of the Year. He signed a Generation Adidas contract with MLS after the season.
“I’m going to get there, work as hard as I can and hopefully earn some minutes,” said Centeno, who prefers to go by “Danny,” which is part of his middle name. “But I’m going to do whatever I can to try to do that.”
Atlanta United’s roster is stacked with wingers and wingbacks on the right side so minutes with the senior team will be difficult to earn.
Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said on Tuesday that the four draft picks will have a chance to earn a first team spot. He also cautioned that it will be difficult. For every Julian Gressel, who stepped into a starting role, and Miles Robinson, who developed into one of the best defenders in MLS, there are three times as many picks made by the team who are no longer even with Atlanta United 2.
“That’s definitely something that us as the club and the coaching staff will talk to the kids about but for all these kids it’s about coming in humble, putting their head down, working hard every day, trying to compete and do the best they can,” he said. “We also realize that it’s a big jump up from college straight to the first team level.”
Centeno said he likes taking on defenders one-on-one, is a good dribbler, and enjoys scoring goals. He said he needs to work on his weaker foot and improve his strength.
“I feel like I’m ready to step in most environments,” he said.
Centeno is familiar with Atlanta United. As the child of Mexican immigrants who came to the country 25 years ago, he said he follows things from that country closely. So, he follows Atlanta United’s Jurgen Damm on social media. His parents and older brother told him that manager Gonzalo Pineda was a really good player for clubs and for the national team, which Centeno also follows.
Centeno said his dream is to play for Real Madrid in a Champions League game. He counts his mom among his biggest influences because of her dedication in getting him to practices and games.
