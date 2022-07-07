ajc logo
Atlanta United’s Tyler Wolff sent on loan to club in Belgium

Atlanta United announced Thursday that midfielder Tyler Wolff (left) was sent on loan to S.K. Beveren, a club in Belgium's second division. The loan will be for the 2022-23 season in Europe.

Atlanta United
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United announced Thursday that midfielder Tyler Wolff was sent on loan to S.K. Beveren, a club in Belgium’s second division. The loan will be for the 2022-23 season in Europe.

Wolff, a homegrown signing, recently was part of the U.S. Under-20 team that qualified for the World Cup and Olympics. He has made 17 appearances, including seven starts, for the club since 2020.

“I think this is very good for him,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “He’s very excited about the opportunity. I think Europe is Europe and just going into second division in Belgium, very good league, also a very good country for development. I think it’s going to be very good for Tyler.”

