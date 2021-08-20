Atlanta United’s turnaround almost complete

“Make this final push to put ourselves in a good, good spot,” Valentino said will be his message to the team on Saturday. This game could be a turning point and we push forward and go from there.”

It won’t be easy.

Atlanta United will be without midfielders Santiago Sosa, Franco Ibarra and Emerson Hyndman. It will be playing its third game in seven days. It will be on the road, where the team is 1-4-6. Though winless in its past four, including playing three of the weaker teams in the East, D.C. United is 6-2-0 at home and has in Ola Kamara (11 goals) one of the best scorers in the league, and Julian Gressel, who Atlanta United supporters know can whip in an excellent cross.

Those two weapons are among the reasons that Atlanta United can’t play with the same complacency it showed in large segments of its past two games against LAFC and Toronto.

“I think we dropped off a little bit and and what we wanted to do, they kind of put us on the backfoot for a good part of the second half,” midfielder Amar Sejdic said of Toronto. “The next 14 games, we need to close out games a little bit more on the front foot and manage the game a little bit better in terms keeping the ball, picking our moments where to go, and just kind of sticking to our game plan in the first minutes.”

Still, that drop off is small potatoes considering where the team was a month ago when it had 13 points and 13 goals from 13 games and was winless in eight. The turnaround has been unexpected and the players are keen to keep it going.

“I mean, when you’re when you’re losing games, and results aren’t going your way it can linger in your mind a bit,” Sejdic said. “It’s not that you necessarily become comfortable with it, but it’s easier to put your head down. So now that we’re kind of in a position where we’ve got nine points in the last three games, it’s huge. It puts confidence in everyone’s feet. Now we know that we can tackle anybody.”

xx

xx

Southern Fried Soccer

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2

Aug. 15 Atlanta United 1, LAFC 0

Aug. 18 Atlanta United 1, Toronto

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE