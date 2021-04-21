Atlanta United’s Robinson face of a new TV ad

Robinson is believed to be the second Atlanta United player to be included in a TV commercial in the team’s five-year history. Former player Michael Parkhurst was included in commercials for a local attorney.

The campaign includes the commercial, billboards and flyers. Robinson isn’t the only athlete in the city who will be featured. Spots featuring the Atlanta Braves’ Will Smith and another with the Falcons’ Grady Jarrett also will roll out during the year.

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta sponsors Atlanta United’s training ground. Arthur Blank, who owns Atlanta United and the Falcons, last year announced his foundation was donating $200 million to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta to help fund the construction of a new hospital that will bear his name.

Robinson said the new campaign hit home for him because as a teen he didn’t get injured often — a broken ankle was his worst injury — but he now understands that teens need specific care because of growing bodies.

“I was happy to get involved with anything in the city like the children’s hospital,” he said.