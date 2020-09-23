Atlanta United’s next opponent: Dallas

Atlanta United (3-7-2) will host Dallas at 7 p.m. Wednesday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports South, can be heard on 92.9FM and you can follow Doug Roberson’s coverage on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC.
A look at Dallas:
Dallas (@FCDallas)
Record: 5-2-4.
Last five games: 3-1-1.
Record against Atlanta United: 2-1-0.
Manager: Luchi Gonzalez.
Likely formation: 4-2-3-1.
Stats that may interest you
xG: 14.7 (Atlanta’s is 10.8)
XGA: 15.2 (Atlanta’s is 17.9)
Actual goals scored: 19
Actual goals allowed: 12
Key players
Franco Jara, forward, five goals, 15 shots, 10 on target.
Harold Mosquera, midfielder, four goals, 12 shots, five on target.
Matt Hedges, centerback, strong on set pieces.
Analysis
Dallas has found its path after struggling to start the season and that path includes playing a lot of young players. It features Brandon Servania, Fifa Picault and Tanner Tessmann. The team will attack and has a strong defense, led by Hedges. If Atlanta United switches off for a second, something it has done a lot this season, Jara will score.
Dallas’ starting 11 in its previous game:
20 G Jimmy Maurer
14 D Bryan Reynolds
24 D Matt Hedges
3 D Reto Ziegler
26 D John Nelson
5 M Thiago Santos
15 M Tanner Tessmann
9 M Fabrice-Jean Picault
18 M Brandon Servania
11 M Santiago Mosquera
29 F Franco Jara
Atlanta United coming games
Wednesday at Dallas, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South
Saturday at Chicago, 7:30 pm., Fox Sports Southeast
