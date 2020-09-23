Atlanta United’s next opponent: Dallas

Manager: Luchi Gonzalez.

Likely formation: 4-2-3-1.

Stats that may interest you

xG: 14.7 (Atlanta’s is 10.8)

XGA: 15.2 (Atlanta’s is 17.9)

Actual goals scored: 19

Actual goals allowed: 12

Key players

Franco Jara, forward, five goals, 15 shots, 10 on target.

Harold Mosquera, midfielder, four goals, 12 shots, five on target.

Matt Hedges, centerback, strong on set pieces.

Analysis

Dallas has found its path after struggling to start the season and that path includes playing a lot of young players. It features Brandon Servania, Fifa Picault and Tanner Tessmann. The team will attack and has a strong defense, led by Hedges. If Atlanta United switches off for a second, something it has done a lot this season, Jara will score.

Dallas’ starting 11 in its previous game:

20 G Jimmy Maurer

14 D Bryan Reynolds

24 D Matt Hedges

3 D Reto Ziegler

26 D John Nelson

5 M Thiago Santos

15 M Tanner Tessmann

9 M Fabrice-Jean Picault

18 M Brandon Servania

11 M Santiago Mosquera

29 F Franco Jara

Atlanta United coming games

Wednesday at Dallas, 7 p.m., Fox Sports South

Saturday at Chicago, 7:30 pm., Fox Sports Southeast

