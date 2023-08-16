Atlanta United’s next 10 matches like 10 finals

If there was a bright side to failing to advance out of the group stage of the Leagues Cup, it’s that Atlanta United may have learned how to handle pressures similar to what it will face in each of its next 10 games in its pursuit of the MLS playoffs.

According to fullback Brooks Lennon, the team was upset after it lost to Cruz Azul in penalty kicks. The loss, combined with the loss to Miami in its first game, prevented the team from advancing to the knockout rounds.

But now the team knows the attitude it must adopt and the aggressiveness with which it must play in the next 10 games, which manager Gonzalo Pineda has described as 10 consecutive finals.

“It’s massive to have a game like that where it’s lose and go home or win and advance, having that type of mentality going into the last 10 games, treating everyone like it’s a playoff game,” Lennon said. “And if you don’t win, you’re out. And if you win, you advance, and that’s the kind of pressure that we need to put on ourselves. And I think if we do that and have the right mentality and the right motivation going into these games, we can win.”

Atlanta United’s final 10 games may be the toughest stretch in franchise history. It features only two teams that are below the playoff line. One of those is Miami, which has the worst record in the league, but has added Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, who have led the team into the Leagues Cup final. The other is Montreal, which is one point out of the nine-team playoff picture.

Atlanta United is in seventh place. It hopes to finish in fourth. It trails fourth-place Nashville by three points. It leads Montreal by six points. Atlanta United will face both those teams during the 10 games.

Five of the 10 matches are at home and five are on the road. Atlanta United will face Seattle, fourth in the West with 36 points, on Sunday in Washington. Other road matches are Dallas (30 points), Philadelphia (40), D.C. United (30) and Cincinnati (51). The team is 2-5-5 on the road. The home games are against Nashville (38), Cincinnati, Miami (18), Montreal (29) and Columbus (36). The team is 7-2-3 at home, but has lost its past two across all competitions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

An important key for Atlanta United in climbing up the standings will be taking as many points as possible from its home matches.

“First and foremost, we need to make Mercedes-Benz a fortress,” Lennon said. “We need to win all five games at home and pick up pickup points on the road, and I think we can do it.”

The team should benefit from the acquisitions of several new players. Midfielder Tristan Muyumba made his debut against Cruz Azul and performed well. Winger Xande Silva secured his P-1 Visa last week and performed well with two assists in last week’s closed-door scrimmage against St. Louis. The team hopes winger Saba Lobjanidze will arrive this week. If so, he likely will make the gameday roster for Sunday. Backup striker Jamal Thiare is expected to arrive next week.

The team spent last week refocusing on its principles of play.

Lennon said that, combined with a “no-fear mentality,” will be key.

“I think with the quality that we have on this field, we shouldn’t be afraid or back down to anybody,” he said.

