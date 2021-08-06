Breaking: Atlanta United adds Brazilian winger

Atlanta United agreed to a transfer of winger Luiz Araujo from Lille on Thursday, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The acquisition fulfills club President Darren Eales’ goal of adding an impactful starter before the transfer window closed. An official announcement is expected Friday. The player will not be in the U.S. for Saturday’s game at Columbus.
Araujo, a 25-year-old native of Brazil, was purchased for a reported fee of $11.8 million, according to reports. Araujo will be a Designated Player and occupy the team’s last International slot. Though the person declined to say, to make the move, the club had to buy down the contract of centerback Alan Franco. He is the only one of the club’s three DPs with a contract small enough that it could be bought down using Allocation Money.
Araujo played right wing for Lille in France. He scored 18 goals with eight assists in 136 appearances for Lille, which won Ligue 1 last season after setting a club record with 83 points. The club also won the Champions Trophy on Aug. 1. Araujo started that game.
He previously played for Sao Paolo in Brazil, where he scored nine goals in 49 appearances.
Araujo will give the club a left-footed attacking option that it currently mostly lacks. The only left-footed attacker it has is Jake Mulraney, who currently is injured.
The signing ends a tumultuous transfer window for Atlanta United, which reportedly had signed winger Thiago Almada of Velez Sarsfield, only to see that deal postponed until the January 2022 transfer window, according to the president of Velez Sarsfield, because of the wait for a visa for the player.
The club also was tied to Cagliari’s Joao Pedro, Gremio forward Ferreira, Napoli’s Adam Oumas and Braga’s Ricardo Horta, who declined an offer from the club.
Atlanta United has one slot available on its senior roster.
