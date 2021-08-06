Breaking: Atlanta United adds Brazilian winger

The acquisition fulfills club President Darren Eales’ goal of adding an impactful starter before the transfer window closed. An official announcement is expected Friday. The player will not be in the U.S. for Saturday’s game at Columbus.

Araujo, a 25-year-old native of Brazil, was purchased for a reported fee of $11.8 million, according to reports. Araujo will be a Designated Player and occupy the team’s last International slot. Though the person declined to say, to make the move, the club had to buy down the contract of centerback Alan Franco. He is the only one of the club’s three DPs with a contract small enough that it could be bought down using Allocation Money.