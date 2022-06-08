Atlanta United’s MLS season by the numbers

A look at Atlanta United’s MLS season using stats provided by MLS, FBref.com and and the app Fotmob:
0
Wins in six attempts when the team trailed at halftime.
0
Goal difference. The team has scored 20 and allowed 20.
1
Win in six road games. That’s tied for second-fewest with many teams. Four teams are winless on the road.
2
Goals scored from outside the 18-yard box by Thiago Almada, tied for second-most in the league.
3
Players that have suffered season-ending injuries: Brad Guzan, Dylan Castanheira and Miles Robinson. Andrew Gutman may also end up missing the remainder of the season.
4
Wins are tied for third-fewest in MLS.
4
Draws, including two when the team was trailing at the 75-minute mark.
5
Defeats, including four when the team was trailing at the 75-minute mark.
8
Goals allowed on set pieces, or moments directly after set pieces.
16
Points earned from 13 games, or 1.23 points per game.
18
Players that have suffered injuries that forced them to miss at least one game.
18.2
Expected Goals against, seventh-best in the Eastern Conference and 11th-best in the league.
20.2
Expected Goals, fifth-most in the Eastern Conference and 10th-most in the league.
27.6
Percentage of shots opponents are putting on target, fourth-lowest in the league.
28
Successful dribbles by Marcelino Moreno, eighth-most in the league. The leader, Minnesota’s Emanuel Reynoso, has 72.
37
Fouls suffered by Moreno, tied for fifth-most in the league.
39
Key passes for Brooks Lennon. That’s the third-most in the league.
60.5
Save percentage, fourth-worst in the league.
87
Corner kicks taken, third-most in the league. The team has scored four goals from dead balls.
132
Passes completed in the opponent’s penalty box, sixth-most in the league.
132
Tackles won, seventh-fewest in the league, which may be a result of Atlanta United’s controlling possession.
149
Key passes, which leads the league.
208
Shots are third-most in the league, including 71 shots on target, which is also third-most in the league.
119,264
Total distance in yards of completed passes, sixth-most in the league. That includes 38,347 in progressive passes, also sixth-most in the league.
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 vs Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
