Atlanta United’s Heinze: ‘I’m not afraid to lose’

Because of injuries, call-ups to national teams and one important choice made by Heinze, the team was without what would be considered a very good starting roster of players. Goalkeeper Brad Guzan, centerback Miles Robinson and fullback George Bello are with the U.S. competing in the Gold Cup. Ezequiel Barco is with Argentina preparing for the Olympics. Midfielders Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra and Mo Adams are out with injuries. Midfielder Santiago Sosa was out because of yellow-card accumulation. Lastly, Heinze elected not to put Josef Martinez on the game-day roster because he hasn’t let him train with the first team for most of the past two weeks for an undisclosed reason. Heinze said that Martinez will re-join the team this week.

As a result, Heinze has been leaning on inexperienced players. Two games ago, four Homegrown players were on the field at the final whistle. Against New England, three were on the field.

“I want us to keep working,” he said. “I don’t want to leave this path. It happened before to me. The path was the same. I’m giving everything I have. I really believe in what I’m doing, and I will keep doing the same.”

