Atlanta United’s focus: Dealing with pressure

The first featured the players broken into three teams of six, with three in each half of the field. A fourth team surrounded the smaller field. Their job was to be used as passing outlets. The goals were pushed together so that they were back to back in the middle of the field. In the corners of the field were much smaller goals. When one team won the ball, it could combine with another team to attack the remaining team. The attacking team would try to score on one of the big goals. The defending team would try to break the pressure and get the ball into either of the smaller goals on the attacking end.

Explore Looking to bounce back from bad loss

“It’s about dealing with the direct play from Red Bulls, and they overwhelm you with that aggressive pressure,” Pineda said. “They’re able to win the duel and secure the pass forward, they (the other team) has to defend at a numerical disadvantage. So if they’re ever in the chaotic environment similar to maybe that, the game can turn.”

The second drill again featured the players on a smaller field. This time, the regulation-sized goals were at either end, with the smaller goals flanking them yards behind toward the corners of the field. The teams were broken into 12 vs. 11. The 12-man team could shoot on the bigger goal. The 11-man team was supposed to try to break the pressure and shoot at the smaller goals. The idea is, during a game, the shot on the lower goal would actually be the pass into space to break Red Bulls’ pressure.

Though it’s difficult to mimic a game, Lennon said he thought Tuesday’s session was close.

“I thought what we mimicked today is not going to get more intense than the game on the weekend, whoever we’re playing,” Lennon said. “I thought what we did in training the drills the intensity was game-like.”

Lastly, the team did some small-group work that was again focused on how to break pressure. Strikers worked on hold-up play. Midfielders worked on breaking lines with passes.

Overall, Lennon said it was just good to get back on the field after last week’s debacle. Last season, Atlanta United went 2-2-1 after losing by at least two goals.

“You just want to get back on the ball, get back to competing and I think today’s session was all about winning your duels, defending the box at all costs,” Lennon said. “And it was very, very good.”

