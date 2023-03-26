Atlanta United talks about how to recover from bad loss

As captain, Guzan said he spoke to his teammates after the game and told them that as good as they felt about themselves last week in demolishing Portland 5-1, that’s how quickly things can turn around when the team doesn’t apply itself.

Atlanta United was outshot (15-2), had fewer shots on target (6-1) and was outcreated (11-1). None of Atlanta United’s starting front three, Luiz Araujo, Miguel Berry or Caleb Wiley, put a shot on goal. Araujo took the only shot by the three. It was blocked. Brooks Lennon scored the only goal. He led the team with 0.04 expected goals total.

Guzan said he will watch his teammates when they resume training ahead of the next game against Red Bulls at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“It’s the way you approach a game,” he said. “It’s how you step on the field. It’s how you compete. It’s all the things that we’ve talked about all preseason, all the beginning of the year.”

That’s the application part of bouncing back.

Berry talked about needing to improve attitudes.

“To concede one happens, OK, but 3, 4, 5, 6 is unacceptable,” he said. “It’s unacceptable from the front to the back. We’re going to have to come and compete this week. And because jobs are on the line, we can’t compete like that in the MLS and expect to win games. I think everyone needs to look in the mirror.”

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said he will look for intensity, which he said wasn’t there like it was in the season’s first four games.

The team was losing only 1-0 at halftime despite being outplayed. But it gave up two goals in four minutes early in the second half.

The team should be helped by the return of three starters, striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, attacking midfielder Thiago Almada and centerback Miles Robinson, who missed the Columbus game because they were with their national teams.

“We need just to come back to who we are to what we were doing very well in the first couple of games and come back stronger,” Pineda said.

