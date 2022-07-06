ajc logo
Atlanta United’s Emerson Hyndman out at least four weeks

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
56 minutes ago

Atlanta United midfielder Emerson Hyndman will miss at least four weeks with a right quad injury, according to information provided by the team Wednesday.

Hyndman sustained the injury in training between last week’s games at the Red Bulls and at NYCFC. Atlanta United will host Austin on Saturday.

Hyndman, 26, has made nine appearances, including two starts, this season. He hasn’t played much because he was recovering from an ACL injury sustained last summer. He made his season debut April 16 against Cincinnati.

Hyndman’s injury is the 20th this season sustained by an Atlanta United player that will result in missed games. Out for the season are goalkeepers Brad Guzan (Achilles) and Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), centerback Miles Robinson (Achilles) and midfielder Ozzie Alonso (ACL). Currently out are fullbacks Andrew Gutman (quad), Ronald Hernandez (MCL) and Brooks Lennon (MCL).

Hyndman has made 51 appearances, with four goals and six assists, for the Five Stripes.

