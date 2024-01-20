Atlanta United’s Brooks Lennon talks new personal goals, not making USMNT camp

Lennon’s six goals helped the club finish with the second-most in MLS last season (66). Outside his efforts on the attack, he tied his personal bests in games played, with 33, and starts, with 32. His 2,881 minutes played set a career-high as well.

The Arizona native credited manager Gonzalo Pineda for his close-to-goal opportunities, emphasizing that the team’s style of play and tactics resulted in him being higher up the field during attacks. Lennon noted that he grew up playing as a winger and wing back at times before transitioning to outside back – the reason behind his comfortability when attacking.

Entering the preseason camp, though, the fullback wants to get stronger at the positions he has less experience at like the pivot and as a double pivot in midfield.

“Gonzalo really wants to make sure that I’m being a danger to the opponent in the box, whether I’m scoring goals, assisting, just making sure I have the right balance … but also knowing that my No. 1 goal and focus in the team is to be the right back, to be the main line of defense,” Lennon said.

Even after a personal-best season, Lennon didn’t receive an invite to the U.S. men’s national team’s preparation camp in January.

Lennon has experience playing with the group, getting called into the camp in 2021 ahead of three Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Additionally, he scored four goals for the U-20 team’s first-ever Concacaf championship in 2017 and was a part of the U-23 team in 2019.

Lennon said he had a “positive conversation” with USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter about the decision, believing one of the reasons was to get the other players prepared. Even so, Lennon still has high hopes of potentially getting called in.

“I do believe that I’m going to get another opportunity this year to get called in, and it’s up to me at that point to perform, which I believe I have done in the past call-ups I’ve had,” Lennon said. “Just making sure that I’m ready at all times. And when I do get that opportunity, to take advantage of it so I can be with the national team full-time.”

The fullback wants to increase his minutes in the coming season, even after leading the club in that category last year.

Hoping to help Atlanta United finish in the top four of the standings for the first time since 2019, he wants to play and be available as possible for Pineda whenever he’s needed.

“There’s guys in Europe playing over 60 games a season, and they’re doing all right, so I think at 26 I should be OK,” Lennon said. “The main focus for me is the club in Atlanta United and making sure that we have a successful team here. I want to be the leader of the team and whatever I can do to help the team win I will do.”