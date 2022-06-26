ajc logo
Atlanta United’s Brooks Lennon injures left knee

Atlanta United Brooks Lennon (11) fights for possession against Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etenne Jr. during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta United Brooks Lennon (11) fights for possession against Columbus Crew midfielder Derrick Etenne Jr. during the first half of an MLS soccer match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
12 minutes ago

Atlanta United fullback Brooks Lennon had to be carried off the field by a teammate and trainer before Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Toronto.

Lennon suffered what manager Gonzalo Pineda described a left knee injury when he slipped on the sideline during pre-game warmups.

Pineda said there won’t be a diagnosis and prognosis until the team returns to Atlanta and tests can be run. If Lennon is forced to miss upcoming games, he would be at least the 19th player on the team to miss games because of an injury this season.

It was set to be Lennon’s 70h start for the Five Stripes in a league game since joining the team before the 2020 season. He was acquired from Real Salt Lake, where he made 86 appearances.

Aiden McFadden replaced Lennon. It was McFadden’s first start in MLS.

Atlanta United will face the Red Bulls on Thursday and NYCFC on July 3.

-

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC

July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1

July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Back to Top