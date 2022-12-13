Atlanta United will play Toluca in February

Atlanta United will play Toluca in the second edition of the American Family Insurance Cup at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Toluca plays in LIGA MX. It has won 19 trophies since its founding in 1917.
Atlanta United won the inaugural American Family Insurance Cup, defeating Pachuca 3-2 on June 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Josef Martinez, Luiz Araujo and Dom Dwyer scored to lead the Five Stripes.
The game will coincide with the unveiling of the team’s new primary kit. It will be the fourth new primary kit worn by the club since its 2017 inaugural season. The kit will be available for purchase at the game.
The match will be broadcast on Peachtree TV, 92.9 FM and La Mejor.
Season ticket members must decide by Dec. 22 if they want to purchase a ticket for the American Family Insurance Cup. If season ticket members don’t opt out of the match, they will be charged for a ticket to the AmFam Cup game.
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
About the Author