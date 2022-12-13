BreakingNews
Feds asked to investigate multi-state ‘plot’ to copy election software
Atlanta United will play Toluca in February

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
41 minutes ago

Atlanta United will play Toluca in the second edition of the American Family Insurance Cup at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Toluca plays in LIGA MX. It has won 19 trophies since its founding in 1917.

Atlanta United won the inaugural American Family Insurance Cup, defeating Pachuca 3-2 on June 14 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Josef Martinez, Luiz Araujo and Dom Dwyer scored to lead the Five Stripes.

The game will coincide with the unveiling of the team’s new primary kit. It will be the fourth new primary kit worn by the club since its 2017 inaugural season. The kit will be available for purchase at the game.

The match will be broadcast on Peachtree TV, 92.9 FM and La Mejor.

Season ticket members must decide by Dec. 22 if they want to purchase a ticket for the American Family Insurance Cup. If season ticket members don’t opt out of the match, they will be charged for a ticket to the AmFam Cup game.

