Atlanta United will open its preseason at Birmingham on Saturday

The first week was spent on attacking principles. This week’s focus has been on playing defense as a team as a high line, mid line or in a low block. Atlanta United gave up 53 goals last season, the most among the 14 teams that made the playoffs. It also has been working on its press.

“I think if we get that down, I think the high press is a great opportunity for us because the players we have attacking are so dangerous,” centerback Derrick Williams said. “Keeping them higher up the pitch, the better for everyone. So, yes, it’s still early days, but we’ll see how it goes.”

Williams and Saba Lobjanidze said Saturday’s friendly also will be about improving their fitness.

“It’s normal process, but it will be nice if we win,” Lobjanidze said.

Saturday’s format will be three 30-minute periods. The score will be reset to 0 after each period. Pineda implied it is likely that members of the first team will be sprinkled throughout the teams that play the first two periods. Homegrown signees and Academy players will compose the third team.

“We’re having some ideas, we want to kind of mix a little bit certain things. We want to see certain pairs working together, yes,” Pineda said.

With the exception of Thiago Almada, who is with Argentina’s Under-23 national team, most of Atlanta United’s players will be available for Saturday. Almada said Nicolas Firmino or Tyler Wolff could play as an attacking midfielder. He said the team also could use a 4-4-2 formation that wouldn’t require an attacking midfielder.

Personnel updates. Centerback Stian Gregersen received his visa and participated in his first training session Thursday. Gregersen will play a few minutes Saturday.

“He has some presence here. You noticed that if you got to see a little bit of his game, he has some physical presence there to defend, to attack the ball, very good in the air,” Pineda said. “Very solid, aggressive centerback. He’s fast. So I think he has all the attributes that we saw on film.”

Midfielder Bartosz Slisz has yet to receive his visa. Pineda said he didn’t have a timeline on when that might happen. It took two weeks from when the team announced the Gregersen signing Jan. 11 until he received his visa. Slisz was announced Jan. 17, which is the date when the visa process starts.

Atlanta United’s pursuit of a third striker likely will extend until the summer window.

Injury updates. Fullback Caleb Wiley sustained a shoulder injury while with the U.S. men’s national team. He is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.

Midfielder Edwin Mosquera sustained a groin injury while with the Colombia Under-23 men’s national team. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks.

Both watched Thursday’s training session.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.