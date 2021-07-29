Atlanta United vs. Orlando: 4 things to watch

“It’s not easy but that’s the mindset we’ve approached it with.”

All that positivity may not matter if the team isn’t winning.

Like Heinze mostly did before him, Valentino has yet to produce a positive result. The team drew its first game 1-1 at Cincinnati and lost its next 1-0 to Columbus. It is winless in its past 10 and has scored just 14 goals in 15 games.

The next chance comes Friday at Orlando, which is coming off a 5-0 drubbing at NYCFC. That blip aside, Orlando’s body of work the past two years is much better than Atlanta United’s. The Lions made the playoffs for the first time last year and with a 7-4-4 record is on track to do so again this year.

Here are a few things to watch in the game:

Expect Atlanta United to attack. One of the biggest tactical changes implemented by Valentino is for the team to attack whenever it gets the ball. The first pass should always be forward. It has resulted in the team setting season highs in shots (22) and shots on goal (nine) against Cincinnati and tying a season high for chances created (15) against Columbus.

“If you take more risks going the attacking way it can be something that ultimately goes and gets you results,” Valentino said.

Until it faced NYCFC, Orlando’s defense was one of the better in the Eastern Conference with just 14 goals allowed in 14 games. After that debacle it has allowed 19 in 15.

So, who will score? If it’s Orlando, it likely means Josef Martinez.

In seven league games against the Lions he has scored seven goals.

He hasn’t scored in his past two games since returning to the team after being with Venezuela in the Copa America and then, upon his return, being exiled by Heinze for one game, but his play influences the team. When he came on against Cincinnati, the attention he drew from defenders opened up spaces for teammates to attack. The offense came to life when he entered the game in the second half. Against Columbus, Martinez didn’t put either of this two shots on goal but he did create three chances for his teammates.

Goalkeeper Alec Kann said he thought he was terrific against the Crew. Atlanta United will need another performance like that.

Who might score for Orlando? Nani seems the most likely.

He leads the team with seven goals. But, he has had a tendency to start to disappear as the temperatures. Orlando coach Oscar Pareja has attempted to manage Nani’s workload better to keep him fresh this season.

Orlando’s wildcard may be Alexandre Pato, who hasn’t played since suffering an injury in the first league game against Atlanta United. The Brazilian looked lively in that game putting one shot on target in 80 minutes.

The return of Valentino. Valentino played for Orlando when it was in the USL from 2011-14. When the team moved up to MLS, he wasn’t a part of its plans.

He said he has no ill will toward the franchise. Staying positive, he said that decision was the best thing that happened to him because it jump-started his coaching career.

“I’m sure there will not be a lot of people on the other side happy to see me and that’s great,” he said. " Sounds corny but I’m focusing on these guys.

“I feel like I contributed to something special there. I’m looking forward to that tension and animosity there.”

