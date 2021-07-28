Atlanta United likes first full training days under Valentino

Valentino said he was able to take a breath Sunday after a long week, but then his mind started to race when thinking about everything that needed to be done this week. He thanked the assistants, support staff and players for helping him.

Valentino said Wednesday that his focus the past three days has been for the players to continue to take risks on the field, keep pushing forward and to have positive reactions on and off the field. The team has scored only 14 goals in 15 games and is eight points below the playoff line.

Valentino said that working on taking more risks involves pushing the players to make that stressful pass that splits lines, or to make that run to try to reach a ball that they may not get to, but if they do it increases the chances of scoring.

If they don’t succeed with completing the pass or reaching the ball, that’s OK. Just keep trying because that’s where staying positive helps.

“How are you reacting?” he said. “How are we building each other up every single day?”

Playing risky soccer isn’t something that Valentino has always thought about. But he said he’s been influenced by past Atlanta United managers, and the reactions of the team’s supporters when those attempts work.

“You want to give people more of that feeling,” he said. “It’s risky because it might cost you. If you take more risks going the attacking way, it can be something that ultimately goes and gets you results.”

Tactically, midfielder Amar Sejdic said one difference between the two staffs is that Valentino prefers a zonal marking system compared with Heinze’s preference to man-mark. The team has been continuing to drill that.

In terms of preparation for opponents, Kann said that Valentino has continued to use elements borrowed from Heinze.

“We were well-drilled under him,” he said. “It would be silly to chuck that out the window now that he’s no longer with him.”

xx

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE