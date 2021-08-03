Atlanta United trying to eliminate distractions, focus on Montreal

“When you have the performances we had before that, and you think we could go and win that game, and you don’t, I just hope it all evens out in the end and the next games are the kickstart of that.”

That kickstart could include at least one new player, Thiago Almada. The club has until Thursday’s transfer deadline to make that signing official if the goal is to have the productive midfielder help the club in its push to not miss the playoffs for the second consecutive season. Despite only having one open roster spot, Atlanta United also has been tied to several other attacking players from Europe.

The club also seemed to be on the verge of hiring a new manager, Paulo Fonseca, only to reportedly have him decline the club’s offer Monday.

Midfielder Santiago Sosa said the possible changes aren’t a distraction.

“What I can tell you is that we are very happy right now with Rob and our teammates,” he said. “Even with whatever people are talking about, myself and my teammates are totally focused on this game.”

The club could get a boost by the return of midfielder Ezequiel Barco, centerback Miles Robinson, fullback George Bello and goalkeeper Brad Guzan. The players have missed the past five games because they were with their national teams competing in the Olympics or Gold Cup.

Barco seems the most likely to be available. He trained with the team Monday and looked sharp, according to centerback Anton Walkes. Robinson, Bello and Guzan’s final game with the U.S. was Sunday in Las Vegas. Robinson scored the game-winning goal to help the U.S. defeat Mexico and the win the tournament.

Though the results haven’t been positive, the team’s play has been without those four starters. It has set or tied season highs for shots, shots on goal or chances created. The difference between three points and no points has come down to mental lapses. It’s an issue going to back to last season

The three goals scored by Orlando, each on headers, were the result of individual errors made by Atlanta United defenders.

Those are the kinds of mistakes the team can’t keep making if it hopes to climb into the playoffs. Those are the mistakes the team can’t keep making Wednesday at Montreal. It must keep its focus.

“We know what the bigger picture is as a collective,” Walkes said “We know step by step is very important. We have to start somewhere and Montreal is the place we are going to start.”

