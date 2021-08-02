Atlanta United’s Robinson hailed as ‘national hero’

Atlanta United teammate and fellow centerback Anton Walkes described Miles Robinson as a “national hero” on Monday after he led the U.S. to a 1-0 victory over Mexico in Sunday’s Gold Cup championship game.
Robinson’s headed goal in the 117th minute was the game-winner. Defensively, Robinson continued to be a shut-down defender by limiting Mexico’s Rogelio Funis Mori effectiveness. Robinson won 12 duels and had one tackle.
“That’s definitely one of the best I’ve seen,” Walkes said Monday. “I’m happy for him still just thinking about what I witnessed last night. It shows how great he really is and he’s going to get all the love and recognition he deserves.”
Interim manager Rob Valentino said Robinson’s performances throughout the Gold Cup -- he played every minute of every game -- are what they see from him every day in training and in games.
“It’s really fun to see him go into a stage like that and show what he’s capable of,” Valentino said. “It’s awesome to see that the world is seeing him do it.”
Robinson wasn’t the only Atlanta United player to perform well for the U.S. in the tournament.
Fullback George Bello made two starts, including one in the championship game.
“I thought both Miles and George had great performances,” midfielder Santiago Sosa said. “I’m glad they were able to win a title like that and represent their country.”