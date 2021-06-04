Atlanta United signs Bryce Washington as Homegrown

Atlanta United signed Bryce Washington as a Homegrown player.
Washington, a centerback, will be available to play for Atlanta United 2 on Sunday against Louisville City. The team announced the signing Friday.
Washington, 22, graduated from North Atlanta High School and played for Atlanta United’s Under-18 academy team. He led the team in minutes as part of 30 appearances during the 2016-17 season.
He enrolled at Rutgers, where he played as a freshman and sophomore 32 times, before transferring to Pitt. He started 33 games at Pitt, scoring six goals the past two seasons and helping the team reach the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament this year.
“Bryce was one of the top NCAA players in the country last year, and we’re really excited to welcome him back to the club,” Atlanta United Vice President and Technical Director Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement from the club.
“Every player has a different development process, and Bryce complemented his progression by having the opportunity to play regularly for four years at a top level collegiately. He’s an athletic centerback who will continue to develop with more playing time.”
Atlanta United retained Washington’s Homegrown rights, which is why he wasn’t selected in the draft earlier this year. Had they not, Washington likely would have been a top-10 pick.
Atlanta United has a roster slot open after last week’s release of fullback Jack Gurr.
Washington joins a list of Homegrown signings who still are with the club that includes fullback George Bello, centerbacks George Campbell and Efrain Morales, winger Machop Chol, midfielder Tyler Wolff and striker Jackson Conway.