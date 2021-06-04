Atlanta United signs Bryce Washington as Homegrown

“Every player has a different development process, and Bryce complemented his progression by having the opportunity to play regularly for four years at a top level collegiately. He’s an athletic centerback who will continue to develop with more playing time.”

Atlanta United retained Washington’s Homegrown rights, which is why he wasn’t selected in the draft earlier this year. Had they not, Washington likely would have been a top-10 pick.

Atlanta United has a roster slot open after last week’s release of fullback Jack Gurr.

Washington joins a list of Homegrown signings who still are with the club that includes fullback George Bello, centerbacks George Campbell and Efrain Morales, winger Machop Chol, midfielder Tyler Wolff and striker Jackson Conway.