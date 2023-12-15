Atlanta United signs Garrison Tubbs to a Homegrown contract

“Garrison has earned this Homegrown contract with his play on the field over the past several seasons,” Atlanta United Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a part of a statement from the cub. “We always talk about the different pathways to earning a professional contract, and every player has to find the path that works for them. Garrison excelled at Wake Forest for four seasons and has earned this opportunity.”

Tubbs has an impressive resume. He was a finalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy by the Missouri Athletic Club, given to the nation’s best player, in leading the Deacons to their fifth ACC Atlantic Division title in the past nine seasons. He also was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Tubbs made 68 appearances for Wake Forest, including 66 starts. He scored three goals with five assists.

Other Homegrown signees on Atlanta United’s roster include Noah Cobb, Efrain Morales, Caleb Wiley, Ajani Fortune, Adyn Torres, Tyler Wolff and Luke Brennan.

Atlanta United roster (as of Friday)

Goalkeepers (2): Josh Cohen, Brad Guzan and Quentin Westberg.

Defenders (7): Luis Abram, Noah Cobb, Ronald Hernández, Brooks Lennon, Aiden McFadden, Efraín Morales, Garrison Tubbs and Caleb Wiley.

Midfielders (11): Thiago Almada, Derrick Etienne Jr., Nick Firmino*, Ajani Fortune, Franco Ibarra, Saba Lobjanidze, Edwin Mosquera, Tristan Muyumba, Santiago Sosa, Adyn Torres* and Tyler Wolff.

Forwards (5): Luke Brennan*, Erik Centeno, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Xande Silva and Jamal Thiaré.

* Joins Jan. 1

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for our podcast listeners. If you subscribe today, you can get three months of unlimited digital access for just 99 cents. That’s all of our sports coverage, politics, breaking news, investigations, food and dining, and so much more on AJC.com. Plus, access to our ePaper and our assortment of newsletters. So, join our community by going to subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts that’s subscribe.ajc.com/podcasts so you always know what’s really going on.