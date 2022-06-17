Atlanta United reacts to World Cup and new TV deal

Pineda said he hopes the league allows teams to invest some of the additional revenues in academies because the “future is always young players.” He also hopes that teams can use some of the money to improve the experience for fans at games.

Eales said Thursday that he hopes that the additional revenue will result in an increase in the salary budget so that MLS teams can be more competitive with other leagues in signing more quality players.

The other big event, the World Cup, won’t happen for four years, but the impact will be felt sooner rather than later in ways small and large, from people trying the sport, to watching the sport, to attending the sport.

Bocanegra said that it may result in kids who might have gravitated toward a sport other than soccer trying to play soccer.

Hyndman thinks bringing a global crowd will raise the bar for the fan experience.

“Our fans are amazing and show up in numbers,” Hyndman said. “But to make it almost a worldwide event, have our stadium hosting, is incredible, especially with the amount of people we can actually hold in the stadium. It’ll be an amazing atmosphere and obviously great for the city.”

Pineda was working and didn’t watch the draw, instead finding out through social media. He said he didn’t watch because he presumed that Atlanta would be selected as one of the 11 sites in the U.S. Pineda did use the news Friday to try to motivate his team, which will host Miami on Sunday, asking:

“Who’s gonna be there playing for his national team, who’s gonna be there in four years?” Pineda said. “And who has that mentality from now preparing for four years? We’re in the Mercedes-Benz (Stadium) with their national team and singing the national anthem in there.”

Pineda was 4 years old when Mexico hosted the tournament a second time in 1986. He said he doesn’t remember the tournament, but he does remember in the next years kids trying to re-create two famous goals scored by legend Diego Maradona during Argentina’s games. He thinks the same thing will happen around the city and Georgia after 2026.

“So I’m just excited for the momentum that MLS has, the momentum that the U.S. National Team has with a lot of young, talented players and the momentum in four years having organizing a World Cup here is going to be massive for the development of the soccer culture in America,” he said.

