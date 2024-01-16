Atlanta United newcomer Stian Gregersen focused on one goal for coming season

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Gregersen’s resume is deep.

With over 229 professional appearances, the 28-year-old has eight goals and four assists. Gregersen has made eight appearances across World Cup qualifiers and international friendlies.

The defender is expected to replace Miles Robinson, who signed with FC Cincinnati during free agency, on the back line and pair with Peru international Luis Abram.

“What they’re missing in a team, that was my strengths, so I think it suits us very well together,” Gregersen said. “Control, especially with the four backs. Bring confidence to the team, and I will bring my experience from what I’ve done in the past to Atlanta.”

Among the things that drew Gregersen to Atlanta was Mercedes-Benz Stadium’s colossal size alongside Atlanta United’s ambition. He added that his friends who’ve experienced MLS soccer had only good things to say about it.

And Gregersen isn’t worried about the transition to MLS. Rather, he expects it to be a similar style of play from Bordeaux — maintaining possession, with teams staying low against them.

Gregersen described his own style of play as aggressive, one-versus-one strength and pace.

“It will suit me very well because a lot of teams counterattack, and I will look over the space behind,” Gregersen said. “I’ve played in the Europa League, in Sweden, in Norway and France, so I will take this experience into MLS because … it’s a new league (for him), new culture and stuff like that.”

Atlanta United also signed other players from France’s lower divisions last summer in Tristan Muyumba from EA Guingamp, winger Xande Silva from Dijon and forward Jamal Thiare from Le Havre.

Bocanegra mentioned there wasn’t anything specific that has caused them to target France’s Ligue 2 players such as Gregersen, but it’s clear that they’re excited to have the newcomer.

“We feel like we’re getting a quality player for the price,” Bocanegra said. “It’s a physical league, very athletic. Tactically these guys are very intelligent, and the price points are something we can afford in our salary cap.”