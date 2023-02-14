Still ‘constant, evolving’ understanding of strategy for Atlanta United

After the group composed of mostly presumed starters gave up three goals in the first half of the first preseason game at Chattanooga, they have allowed just two goals. One came on a swerving shot that was deflected by Guzan but put in by an Atlante player. The other came on a free kick against Cruz Azul that happened in a moment where Pineda said the team lost focus.

“It’s in our understanding of situations, it’s an understanding of what Gonzalo and the staff are asking us to do and how to respond in those situations on the field,” Guzan said. “And so that stuff doesn’t happen overnight, doesn’t happen in one game, two games. It’s something that is a constant, evolving process. It’s clicking more and more each day, which is what we want. And so, from that standpoint, it’s a positive within the group.”

Offensively, those players that compose most of the first team have scored seven goals. They were, according to Pineda, “almost perfect” against Cruz Azul. He wants that to continue against Toluca.

He said the team dominated possession, created good scoring opportunities and had fluidity in possession. Now, the team just needs to learn to be a bit more pragmatic when it has leads.

It’s likely that Machop Chol will start at striker against Toluca. Normally a striker, it will be Chol’s third consecutive start at the position. Pineda said he has been starting Chol instead of Jackson Conway because he already knows what Conway brings.

Pineda said that Chol is growing into the role as the team waits for the visa for new signing Giorgos Giakoumakis. Pineda said he likes how Chol is good in the air, always willing to run and play defense.

“I’m very happy with Machop in that position,” Pineda said.

Also unlikely to play on Wednesday are midfielders Amar Sejdic, who didn’t train with the team on Tuesday because of a “pain tolerance” issue, and Santiago Sosa, who suffered a slight adductor injury while the team was in Mexico. Sosa was running laps around the field on Tuesday in the opening minutes of practice.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA