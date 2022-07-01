Atlanta United ‘heartbroken’ by loss at Red Bulls

Pineda’s challenge now is to keep this loss from affecting the team for its next stretch of games, which includes five consecutive against teams above the playoff line in the Eastern and Western Conferences.

He said he hopes that it invites introspection among his coaching staff and players. The individual mistakes -- on Thursday it was a tackle by Caleb Wiley in the penalty box that resulted in a penalty kick, followed by Alex de John not hustling to reach a pass, which was stolen and turned into the winning goal in the 89th minute -- have been an issue all season. After a good run of three rallies to turn negative results into positive results, the team fell to 2-3-2 this season when tied at the 75th minute.

“I would say that it has to affect a little bit,” Pineda said. “It has to invite to self-reflection because collectively we did many, many things if not almost everything right. It was the self-reflection, the little details on the specific plays, lack of concentration. Eightieth minute, you are winning. Why we gave away that result so easy? Why? It’s lack of concentration. We are too comfortable, and then we don’t put all the focus, all the concentration and just slow down the game and just continue with the good performance.”

Two players, goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo and centerback George Campbell, said they don’t think the loss will linger. Rios Novo faced only three shots on goal and completed 91.1% of his passes.

“I think above all, we will take the performance away from this game,” Rios Novo said. “We played a solid game, and as you said, we played well but made a couple of mistakes. So we will take that away from tonight. Of course, we need to learn from the mistakes and continue to try and correct those.”

Campbell was one of a three-centerback line that Pineda used for the first time this season Thursday. Campbell led the team with 62 completed passes.

“I think we just need to play our game,” Campbell said. “New York City FC plays a different type of game than Red Bulls, on the ball at least, so we need to keep our composure when we have the ball. I think we will get results. It’s just a matter of time and cleaning up those mistakes. We have a strong group. I have no doubts that we will be back.”

