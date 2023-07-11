Atlanta United goes for third consecutive win Wednesday against Revolution

It’s not that Atlanta United’s defense suddenly is markedly better after two shutouts when compared with the same group, albeit in a different formation, that gave up 10 goals combined to Columbus and the Red Bulls earlier this season, manager Gonzalo Pineda said Monday.

“Nothing is too bad in those moments,” he said. “There are many positives in those situations. Same as now, like not everything is perfect; there are still things that we can improve.”

The team’s next opportunity to improve, and its chance to go for its third consecutive shutout, will be at New England on Wednesday in an important match in the MLS East. The Revolution (10-4-7) are in third place. Atlanta United (9-5-8) is in fifth. If it can earn its third road win, it could move into a tie for second place, depending upon the results of Nashville’s match against Philadelphia.

Atlanta United’s improved defensive play has coincided with two things that aren’t directly related: Pineda’s choice to play with three centerbacks and the team not making as many mental mistakes as it did in its first 19 matches when it allowed 35 goals, second-most in the league. He said players are understanding and committed to their roles.

Captain Brad Guzan said the formation change and improved focus aren’t a cause-and-effect issue. He said the main difference is a tweak in tactics that has helped the mentality. Guzan said the team isn’t shooting itself in the foot.

“When things are going good, it’s about trying to be consistent when things aren’t going great,” he said. “It’s not, you know, it’s not something completely different than what we’ve been doing from the start of the year. The shape, in terms of the tactics, I think has certainly played a part.”

Tactically, the extra centerback has resulted in less ground for each to cover, which has helped them play more aggressively because they know there is (help) should they get beaten in a one-on-one situation. The wingbacks and the midfielders also have rededicated themselves to tracking back to press.

“Along with the back three I would say, especially this past weekend, our midfielders, they ran their socks off in terms of closing wide players and stepping out to the ball dropping in when when runners are coming late especially late in the game,” Guzan said.

That effort will be needed against a very good New England team that is led by former MVP Carles Gil. He has seven goals and nine assists this season and is excellent at finding pockets of space between defensive lines and then picking a pass.

Guzan said it will be important for the players to communicate when they can pressure, when they can stay compact and when they can stretch themselves with counterattacks.

“All these things are going to be hugely important and with that being said, we talk about wanting to play as much as we can the same away as we do at home and we want to be an attack-minded, on-the-front-foot sort of team, as well,” he said.

