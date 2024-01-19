Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan back for another season, ready to compete

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

“That brings a freshness, a hunger and desire to go out there and do it,” Guzan said. “Every year is different. It’s got its own uniqueness about it, and so that’s what makes it exciting.”

One specific difference from last year is the club’s addition of goalkeeper Josh Cohen in December.

The 31-year-old played for Maccabi Haifi in the Israeli Premier League for the majority of his career and has made 12 appearances in the UEFA Champions League. Cohen also was named 2020-21 Israeli Premier League Player of the Season.

Vice President Carlos Bocanegra, who said Tuesday he’s watched Cohen compete in the Champions League, described him as a good “shot-stopper” and a player that the club has followed for a few years.

Bocanegra noted that he was brought in to compete for the starting spot with Guzan, and manager Gonzalo Pineda doubled down on this goal.

“We’ve been clear with (Cohen) and Brad about that, and we need someone to come in and compete for the No. 1,” Bocanegra said. “Josh has that ability, and so we’ll see.”

Guzan looked at Cohen’s signing optimistically and agreed that there should always be competition for any team – no matter the position.

Although the two haven’t had much time together yet, Guzan is ready to compete on the training field. He understands that it will allow them to push each other, and the other goalkeepers, to get better.

“The group of goalkeepers that we have are certainly guys that have quality … it’s almost like a team inside a team,” Guzan said. “It’s down to us to push each other, push ourselves to get better and ultimately help the team.”

Last season was Guzan’s worst statistically. In the regular season, his 39 goals allowed were the third-most he’s conceded throughout his career. His 62% save percentage was the lowest of his career.

However, his numbers coincide with a defense that allowed 53 goals in 34 regular-season games and eight more in the playoffs – the second-most total goals allowed in the MLS that season. Guzan emphasized how the defense needs to get stronger collectively as a unit.

Guzan is under contract with Atlanta United for the coming season and has an option for 2025. But when asked if he was using this season to play for a new contract, he made it clear that he was taking it step by step.

“I’ve learned in this business that you can’t think too far down the road,” Guzan said. “You take it day by day, week by week if you’re lucky, and go from there. And none of us are promised tomorrow, so it’s all about performing today.”