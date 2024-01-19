Atlanta United focusing on several things in preseason

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said Tuesday he hasn’t discussed Pineda’s contract situation or any possible effects with him.

“We thought we had a really good ending to last season when we thought we were hitting our stride, unfortunately came up against the Columbus team that was, they were better than us at that moment,” he said. “And they went on to win the league, right? But, you know, we feel if we may be matched up with someone different in the playoffs, then our season’s a little bit different. So we’re feeling good about our stride; obviously, looking to correct some more defensive challenges that we had last year and have a bit more balance.”

Part of the focus during the preseason camp will be to address defensive actions and rotations. The team added several projected starters in centerback Stian Gregersen and defensive midfielder Bartosz Slisz. Josh Cohen will compete with Brad Guzan to be the starting goalkeeper. Pineda said that Gregersen, signed from Bordeaux in France’s Ligue 2, is aggressive, can cover a lot of ground when the right fullback joins the attack and has a “presence” as a leader. He said Slisz, signed from Legia Warsaw in Poland’s first division, is good with the ball and an excellent connecting player who is always looking to move the ball up the field. Both have played for their countries, Norway and Poland.

“They have good mentality,” Pineda said. “They competed at a very high level in Europe in Europa League. All those tournaments are very demanding. So we know they’re very good signings, and we’re just excited to take a look at the first game in February.”

Another focus during the preseason will be to try to avoid injuries while also building a “robustness” to prepare the team for the 34-match league season and the Leagues Cup.

Edwin Mosquera, who scored three goals last season, is the only player carrying an injury. He sustained a muscle injury while with the Colombia’s Under-23 national team. Last season, Guzan and centerback Miles Robinson were among several players who either were working their way back from serious injuries during camp or sustained injuries during camp.

Developing a tougher mentality to help the team try to earn more points away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium also will be a focus. The team went 3-6-8 in away matches. All of the team’s five preseason matches, starting at Birmingham on Jan. 27, will be held in away venues. Pineda said that was done on purpose to try to help the team become sharper.

“I think the main thing that we can change is just the mindset,” fullback Brooks Lennon said. “Going into those away games, it’s not like we’re losing five players each game when we play on the road. We have the same lineup. ... So just having the right mindset knowing that no matter if we’re playing at home or on the road, we play the same style and have the mindset of winning it at all costs.”

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.