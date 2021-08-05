Atlanta United attacking trio provides hope

Interim manager Rob Valentino, who took over for the fired Gabriel Heinze four games ago, has the team trying to get back to its roots of front-foot soccer. Valentino said he wanted Moreno and Barco to occupy different spaces so that they can do what they do best: create. When the team did it, the results were spectacular.

Atlanta United’s first goal against Montreal was created by Barco driving at four Montreal defenders before passing the ball to his right to Martinez. After Martinez got the ball into shooting position, he uncorked a right-footed effort just inside the right post in the 65th minute to tie the game at 1. It was Martinez’s second goal in as many games and fourth this season.

“I thought he brought some energy and he helped out in transition,” Valentino said of Barco. “Hopefully as he keeps going with some games with our squad he will pick up some momentum and push forward.”

The second goal came when Moreno also drove at several Montreal defenders before putting the ball into space to his right for Martinez to run onto. As he caught up to the ball he was run over by Montreal’s Rudy Camacho, who was given a red card and Atlanta United a penalty that Moreno converted in the 76th minute for his team-leading fifth goal this season and second in as many games.

Playing centrally instead of on the wing, where he was under previous manager Gabriel Heinze, is helping Moreno, he said.

“I think playing on the inside is where I feel most comfortable, compared to playing outside near the touch line,” he said. “This way, I’m able to combine with Josef and Ezequiel and we’re trying to create those chances. And I feel very comfortable there.”

The trio likely won’t start together in the next game because Martinez received a red card and will subsequently be forced to miss Saturday’s match at Columbus. The only way Martinez can play is if Atlanta United successfully appeals. It has won one appeal this year.

The team needs its attacking trio because it is winless in 12 games and is nine points behind Columbus in the race of the seventh and final playoff spot with 17 games remaining.

“We talked before the game, not about this particular situation, but in general we talked about when we face adversity what do we look like?” Valentino said. “What does it mean to you? What’s your motivation to push forward. It’s really disappointing that we won’t have him, potentially, but I think as a group we have to be together. There are no excuses.”

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE