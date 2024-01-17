Atlanta United acquires Bartosz Slisz

Explore More AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Vice President Carlos Bocanegra wouldn’t say Slisz’s name Tuesday, but said that when looking for a defensive midfielder, the club wants someone who can win the ball through tackles, recoveries, interceptions or simply positioning. They were looking for a player who can play as a double pivot with Tristan Muyumba, or alone, allowing Muyumba to get up the field.

Bocanegra said the player needs to be mobile and have a high soccer IQ.

“We just want that ability to make sure we’re protecting the defense,” Bocanegra said. “And we talked about balance early on, scoring a lot of those goals, but when we are tired, or when we are pressing, the counter-attacks, and we can snuff that out. But they’re intelligent on the ball as well.”

Slisz is another in a group of experienced players the club has signed in the past few windows. Slisz has made more than 250 appearances for clubs and six for the Polish national team. Others added during this window include Stian Gregersen, Josh Cohen and Dax McCarty.

Slisz is the second defensive midfielder, joining McCarty, signed by Atlanta United. The club allowed Matheus Rossetto’s contract to expire after the 2023 season and have loaned Franco Ibarra and Santiago Sosa to clubs in Argentina.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 at Columbus, 2 p.m.

March 9 vs. New England, 7:30 p.m.

March 17 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.