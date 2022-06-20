Araujo, Martinez combining well for Atlanta United

Josef Martinez and Luiz Araujo are starting to get to know each other as Atlanta United teammates - and the goals are coming.
Each scored and assisted the other in Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Miami at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It was just the second league game in which the two have started. The first was the season opener in which Araujo had to leave in the first half after suffering a hamstring injury.
“I think you guys are seeing the results in the games that we are playing,” Araujo said. “Today, for each of us to score a goal and get an assist is great. But it’s not just us two, it’s all of our teammates who are doing a great job. Marcelino (Moreno), Ronaldo (Cisneros), and all the guys out there. We are going to continue to try and get better, and I think that relationship is going to grow the more we play together.”
Sunday’s goals were moments of unselfishness by both.
On the first, Martinez could have tried to take a shot. Instead, he squared it to Araujo, who one-timed a left-footed shot into the lower left corner in the fourth minute. It was Araujo’s third goal and Martinez’s third assist.
Araujo returned the favor in the 61st minute, teeing up Martinez from about 14 yards for a right-footed shot that hit the roof of the net. It was Martinez’s third goal this season and first since early March. It was Araujo’s second assist.
“Today we played a game, maybe not the best, the important thing is little by little everyone is doing their job and the three points are important,” Martinez said. “And beyond the chemistry that there is, it also could be better so little by little hopefully those of us in the attack can be better.”
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0
June 25 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
June 30 at New York Red Bulls, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 3 at NYCFC, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 9 vs. Austin, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 13 vs. Real Salt Lake, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
July 17 vs. Orlando, 3 p.m., ABC
July 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 9:30 p.m., FS1
July 30 at Chicago, 5 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
