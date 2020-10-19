X

Southern Fried Soccer: Toronto 1, Atlanta United 0

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea, bottom right, falls over Atlanta United's Miles Robinson on a drive to the goal as Atlanta United's Fernando Meza, top left, and Atlanta United goalkeeper Brad Guzan, right, defend during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Credit: Jessica Hill

Credit: Jessica Hill

By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson and guest Jason Longshore analyze Atlanta United’s 1-0 loss against Toronto on Sunday.

Atlanta United coming games

Oct. 24 vs. D.C. United (2-5-5), 4 p.m., FSSE

Oct. 28 at Orlando (6-2-4), 7:30 p.m., FS1

Nov. 1 vs. Cincinnati (3-6-3), 7 p.m., FSSE

Nov. 8 at Columbus (8-1-3), 3:30 p.m., FSSE

About the Author

Doug Roberson

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

