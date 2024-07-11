Zaccharie Risacher’s debut, other things to keep an eye on at NBA Summer League

Though that’s not how Risacher, the Hawks rookie who was drafted No. 1 overall in the NBA draft, sees it.

“We had a lot of good moments, especially on the national team for like three years in a row,” Risacher said. “But from my point of view, it’s more about Hawks versus Wizards, and I’m very focused on the team and how can I help my team to win the game.”

Risacher and Sarr are scheduled to make their debuts when the Hawks and Wizards meet Wednesday, when they’ll have a chance to show why teams selected them at the top of the draft.

Hawks fans will get to see the versatility that Risacher possesses on offense. They also should get to see the pride he takes on defense.

2. Kobe Bufkin and Mo Gueye show the beginnings of the next step

The Hawks drafted Bufkin and Gueye last year, and though injuries hampered them throughout the season, they made splashes that showed a solid foundation.

Bufkin will look to show his command as a floor general, with quick decisive plays that get the Hawks into position. The Hawks also likely will want to see improved shooting, as well as how his strength training this summer has paid off with an ability to play through contact.

The team also will want to see how Gueye’s shooting has improved this offseason and how much the game has slowed for him.

“I’m really excited, not just for me, but for the whole team,” Gueye said. “The past two days been fun running around, helping the rookies Niko, Zacch, Kobe. So, (Kobe’s), not a rookie but, you know. It’s really exciting. I’m excited to go again in Vegas (and) play again and hopefully win the tournament.”

Gueye will likely start at power forward, with Risacher playing small forward. It will give the Hawks a chance to see where Gueye stands as a potential backup to Jalen Johnson.

3. Nikola Djurisic and playing for a two-way

The Hawks traded AJ Griffin to the Rockets for pick No. 44, then traded up to gain the 43rd pick that allowed them to select Djurisic. The Hawks have not revealed their plans for the Serbian guard, including whether they will stash him overseas or sign him to a two-way contract.

The team can sign up to three players to a two-way deal and have two spots remaining after signing Seth Lundy earlier in the week.

Djurisic will give the Hawks’ Summer League team another ballhandler who can set up plays for his teammates. His unselfish play drew the Hawks to him during the draft process, and they’ll look to develop that mentality toward how he attacks the game.

“It’s a great opportunity for us as a team, every single player to show what we can do and hopefully be the best as we possibly can and maybe try to win it all,” he said.

4. Other roster standouts

The Hawks also will get to see EJ Liddell, who they acquired in the deal that sent Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans. A third-year forward, Liddell faced the Hawks two years ago as a member of the Pelicans in his first Summer League game. Unfortunately for him, Liddell tore his ACL in that game and missed his rookie season.

He spent much of last season in the G League after signing a multi-year contract with the Pelicans.

Now, he’ll show the Hawks why he should be a regular member of the team’s rotation.

The Hawks also have several players who had strong seasons with the College Park Skyhawks, including guards Jarkel Joiner and Keaton Wallace and forward Miles Norris.

5. Can this year’s Hawks pick up the team’s first Summer League championship?

The Hawks have not made an appearance in the championship game since the NBA began holding one in 2013. The Hawks have had mixed results over the years at Summer League.

In addition to their opener against the Wizards, the Hawks also have matchups against the Spurs (July 14), the Lakers (July 17) and the Bulls (July 19). The two teams with the best records advance to the championship game July 22. The league will decide the schedule of the remaining 28 teams, with games split between July 20 and 21.