Win vs. Pacers lifts Hawks above .500 for first time since December

Caption Atlanta Hawks' Jalen Johnson, right, looks to shoot against Indiana Pacers' Buddy Hield (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: AP

Johnson had a handful of impressive finishes at the rim, tallying 12 points (6-for-8 field goals), one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block, finishing as a plus-16, with the Hawks drawing up a few plays for him to get a lob, per coach Nate McMillan. He’s still learning defensively and had three turnovers, but overall has impressed McMillan and his teammates.

“He’s playing good basketball for us. ... Really, all we’re asking him to do is bring energy, rebound the basketball and just play,” McMillan said. “Don’t worry about making mistakes.”

3. Leading by as much as 18 in the first half, with 12 3′s certainly giving them a boost, the Hawks’ lead got down to six near the end of the third quarter and nine a few times in the fourth – but this one never truly got dicey like Atlanta’s narrow 131-128 win vs. Indiana March 13. The Hawks’ defense gave up more than it should (with the Pacers shooting 54.7% from the field and matching the Hawks’ total of 17 3-pointers), but rebounded well (winning the boards 51-37) and had three players score 20-plus points. Bogdan Bogdanovic had a team-high 29 points, plus five rebounds, Clint Capela had 22 points plus a team-high 15 rebounds and Kevin Huerter had 22 points and six assists.

Caption Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela dunks against Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, March 28, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) Credit: Darron Cummings

4. Trae Young didn’t have a high-scoring game, but made a huge impact with a season-high 16 assists as the Pacers opened the game trapping and trying to keep the ball out of his hands. Overall, Young added 14 points, two steals and three rebounds, finishing as a plus-nine.

5. This completes the Hawks’ 4-0 season sweep of the Pacers, who in all fairness have too many injuries to list and have entered rebuilding mode. Myles Turner (right foot stress reaction), T.J. Warren (right navicular fracture), T.J. McConnell (right wrist ligament surgery), Ricky Rubio (left knee ACL tear) and Malcolm Brogdon (rest) are among those who missed Monday’s game.

Hawks 132, Pacers 123

Stat of the game: 31 (the amount of assists Young has tallied over the past two games, as teams try to trap him more on defense)

Star of the game: Bogdanovic (led the Hawks in scoring with 29 points)

Quotable: “Jalen playing hard and rebounding is big for us. Him just bringing the energy, I know it’s tough in that situation not knowing if you’re going to play or not, each and every night, but being ready like he was tonight. ... His mindset and the way he came in and approached it and attacked when he needed to, trying to dunk everything, I think it was good for us.” (Young on Johnson contributing with the Hawks down so many forwards)