What Steph Curry told Trae Young about All-Star Game snub

Young did not make this year’s All-Star Game despite averaging about 27 points and 11 rebounds per game.

“He has continued to get better and perform and (put up) his numbers,” Curry told reporters. “With the All-Star Game, there’s a lot that goes into it from the votes from fans, media, coaches. It’s a competitive element, you know, at each position trying to be selected every year.

“I told him after the game, that it would all come back to him. If he continues to approach the game the right way - play with joy, don’t let it build any type of resentment, just because he’s not acknowledged.

“There are a couple of injuries in the East, and it might not be the way that he wanted to get in, but he’ll be there and Indiana and be represented.

“And like I said, if you continue to approach the game the right way, if you continue to work at your craft, if you continue to do what he’s doing, it’ll come back to him.

“The year before I first made it, you get that snub tag. It’s kind of like a chip on your shoulder and it’s a motivator. He can use it, you know, that energy, but I’m sure he’ll be there.”

Young was edged out as a starter for the Eastern Conference. The Pacers’ Tyrese Haliburton and the Bucks’ Damian Lillard were voted in as starters at guard for the East. Young was second in fan balloting, just behind Haliburton, but failed to be named a starter when other votes were counted. Fan votes account for 50% of the vote to determine the starters and current NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.

When the All-Star Game reserves were named last week, the Knicks’ Jalen Brunson, the 76ers’ Tyrese Maxey and the Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell were in among East guards and Young was out.

Young made the All-Star Game in 2020 and 2022 but was seen as a snub last season and certainly this season.

This year’s game will take place in Indianapolis on Feb. 18, and Young still could be named an injury replacement. If any players are injured and can’t play, their replacement is chosen by Commissioner Adam Silver. The Knicks’ Julius Randle is likely out because of a dislocated right shoulder that is expected to sideline him through the all-star break.