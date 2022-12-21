Travis Schlenk steps down as Hawks head of basketball ops, Landry Fields promoted

The Hawks hired Schlenk in May 2017, to guide the team through its rebuilding stage. Under his leadership, the team assembled a roster built around Trae Young that saw the franchise ascend to its second-ever trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. The team was eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs in five games by the Heat.

“We have a great appreciation for the work Travis has done in guiding our franchise through a quick rebuilding process and shaping us into a playoff contender. He has worked tirelessly from his first day with our organization to move us toward our ultimate goal of becoming a championship franchise,” Ressler said in a statement. “With his strong eye for talent, work ethic and knowledge of our team, we are confident that he will serve us well as a trusted advisor.”

Now, Fields will take the reins as the Hawks look to become a perennial contender. Fields already has helped the Hawks get a steal in the draft in AJ Griffin, who has made a strong impact through the first 31 games of his rookie season.