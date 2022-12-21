Travis Schlenk steps down as Hawks head of basketball ops, Landry Fields promoted

The Hawks have continued to reshuffle their front office.
President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk moved to a senior advisor role, while general manager Landry Fields will oversee basketball operations. The team announced that Schlenk would step down from his role effective immediately.
With Schlenk stepping aside, Fields will oversee the day-to-day running of basketball operation.
“Throughout this season, Tony and I have had multiple, honest conversations about some of the personal things I’ve been going through and how I’ve been feeling, and I appreciate the counsel he has provided me as well as the opportunity he gave me six seasons ago to be a first-time general manager,” Schlenk said in a statement. “As we enter a new year, the timing feels right for me to take a step back, reflect and prioritize my family.”
“I am proud of the group I assembled both on the floor and in the front office. We have built a strong foundation for the Hawks franchise and achieved a high level of success. As an advisor, I look forward to working with Tony and Landry and continuing to make contributions in less visible but still impactful ways.”
The Hawks hired Schlenk in May 2017, to guide the team through its rebuilding stage. Under his leadership, the team assembled a roster built around Trae Young that saw the franchise ascend to its second-ever trip to the Eastern Conference finals in 2021. The team was eliminated in the first round of the NBA playoffs in five games by the Heat.
“We have a great appreciation for the work Travis has done in guiding our franchise through a quick rebuilding process and shaping us into a playoff contender. He has worked tirelessly from his first day with our organization to move us toward our ultimate goal of becoming a championship franchise,” Ressler said in a statement. “With his strong eye for talent, work ethic and knowledge of our team, we are confident that he will serve us well as a trusted advisor.”
Now, Fields will take the reins as the Hawks look to become a perennial contender. Fields already has helped the Hawks get a steal in the draft in AJ Griffin, who has made a strong impact through the first 31 games of his rookie season.
About the Author