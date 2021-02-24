Hawks’ Trae Young snubbed when reserves announced for All-Star game

Young ranks third in the league in assists (9.5 per game) and 10th in scoring (26.9 points per game). His stats certainly put him in the conversation to be a reserve. His assist numbers are actually up from when he was announced as a starter last season (fourth with 8.6), but his scoring numbers have dipped a bit from the 29.2 points per game he was averaging, some of that because of a roughly eight-game stretch from early to mid-January when he was off his game and shooting poorly from 3-point range.

The Hawks are winning more this season, though, with Young leading the offense. They are 13-17 through their first 30 games as opposed to 6-24 last season, when they finished 20-47.