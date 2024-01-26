BreakingNews
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin: ‘I love my country too much to support Donald Trump’
Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young available to play for Hawks Friday night

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives the ball to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives the ball to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By AJC Sports
0 minutes ago

Hawks guard Trae Young, who was diagnosed with a concussion on Saturday, has completed the NBA-mandated return-to-participation process and has cleared concussion protocol. The team said he is available to play in Friday night’s game vs. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavs at State Farm Arena.

Young exited the game against Cleveland after drawing a charge from Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro with 8:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. He got into position outside the restricted area but Okoro elbowed the Hawks guard across the face and sent him flying out of bounds as he tried to avoid Young. The Hawks guard stayed down for several seconds before teammates helped him up. But then he squatted back to the ground.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Hawks

The team’s athletic training and medical staff evaluated the guard and diagnosed him with a concussion.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top