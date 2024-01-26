Trae Young available to play for Hawks Friday night

Hawks guard Trae Young, who was diagnosed with a concussion on Saturday, has completed the NBA-mandated return-to-participation process and has cleared concussion protocol. The team said he is available to play in Friday night’s game vs. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavs at State Farm Arena.

Young exited the game against Cleveland after drawing a charge from Cavaliers wing Isaac Okoro with 8:43 remaining in the fourth quarter. He got into position outside the restricted area but Okoro elbowed the Hawks guard across the face and sent him flying out of bounds as he tried to avoid Young. The Hawks guard stayed down for several seconds before teammates helped him up. But then he squatted back to the ground.

The team’s athletic training and medical staff evaluated the guard and diagnosed him with a concussion.