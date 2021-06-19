Strong second half helps 76ers beat Hawks, force Game 7

2. Trae Young played a sensational game and nearly helped the Hawks edge the 76ers late in the fourth quarter. Young had a double-double with 34 points (13-for-30 field goals, 5-for-10 from 3-point range, 3-for-5 free throws) and 12 assists, with three steals. He finished as a plus-7. With 1:59 to play, Young beat the shot clock to sink a tough 3-pointer, making it a one-point game, 94-93, but after Embiid responded with a layup, the Hawks had essentially run out of time and had to start fouling.

3. Missing free-throw shots came back to bite the Hawks in this one. They went just 13-for-24 (54.2%) overall and 6-for-12 from the line in the fourth quarter. Clint Capela (14 points, 11 rebounds) went 2-for-6, Bogdan Bogdanovic went 0-for-2, Young went 3-for-5, Huerter went 1-for-2 and Onyeka Okongwu went 0-for-2. Entering Friday, they had averaged 83.8% from the line in the playoffs, and averaged 81.2% in the regular season.

4. This was a tough game for Bogdanovic, who ended up exiting the game early in the fourth quarter with right knee soreness (that’s the same knee he suffered an avulsion fracture in earlier this season). Before his departure, Bogdanovic had seven points and shot just 3-for-11 from the field and 1-for-6 from 3-point range, with three turnovers. Interim coach Nate McMillan didn’t have an update on Bogdanovic’s status after the game.

5. The Hawks had four turnovers in the fourth quarter and couldn’t close out the series despite a prime opportunity on their sold-out, standing-room-only home court. So, to Game 7 on the road they go. Fortunately, the Hawks have already won two games in Philadelphia and feel confident they can do so again.

“We didn’t take care of business tonight, but we have another opportunity,” McMillan said. “It’s win or go home. This is a must-win situation for us. But we played well enough to put ourselves in position to play a Game 7.”

76ers 104, Hawks 99 (box score)

Stat of the game

54.2% (what the Hawks shot from the line, compared to Philly’s 69.6%)

Star of the game

Curry (had 24 points and scored 11 in the first 3:07 of the third quarter, starting Philly out strong in the second half)

Quotable

“We’ve won twice there already. ... We’ve got to lick our wounds a little bit, stand back up and go win Game 7 on the road.” (Huerter on the mindset entering Game 7)