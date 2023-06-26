Poll: Why did the Hawks trade John Collins?

BreakingNews
Hawks send John Collins to Jazz, acquire Rudy Gay
Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
After, well, years of speculation, the Hawks have finally traded John Collins. They moved the longest-tenured Hawks player to the Jazz for Rudy Gay and a second-round pick, according to the people familar with the situation. The deal will become official in July.

The deal will certainly put the Hawks under the luxury tax. It was almost Collins who was traded to the Kings before Kevin Huerter to get under the tax before last season. There was thought in the organization that Collins didn’t fit the current style of play.

In the end, the Hawks moved on from Collins.

What do you think was the overriding reason?

