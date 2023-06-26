Breaking: Hawks send John Collins to Jazz, acquire Rudy Gay

The Hawks dealt John Collins to the Jazz Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation. In exchange, the team acquired Jazz forward Rudy Gay and a future second-round pick.

With the deal the Hawks unload Collins’ hefty salary, which now moves the team below the luxury tax. The formerly longest tenured Hawk, signed a five-year rookie extension with the team worth $125 million in 2021.

But the 25-year-old has struggled to find his place as the team has evolved.

