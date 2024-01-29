NBA royalty rolling into Atlanta this week

Explore Hawks defeat Raptors Sunday at State Farm Arena

Atlanta snapped its four-game losing streak Sunday with a last-second 126-125 victory over the Raptors. Now it faces four games against four of the NBA’s highest-profile players:

-Tuesday vs. LeBron James (the league’s all-time leading scorer) and the Lakers

-Friday vs. Kevin Durant (14-time All-Star, two-time NBA champion) and the Suns

-Saturday vs. Stephen Curry (league’s all-time three-point leader and two-time MVP) and the Warriors.

-Monday vs. Kawhi Leonard (two-time NBA champion) and the Clippers.

Four games against four league greats – shortly after the fourth-highest single-game scoring total (Luka Doncic with 73 in Friday’s Mavericks win at State Farm) in the nearly eight decades of the NBA. But let’s not forget the home team, which has a chance to gain some get-back after losing at Golden State last week and at home against the L.A. duo last season.