Miles Norris looking to show the Hawks his versatility at Summer League

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By
39 minutes ago
X

The Hawks added four rookies to their roster on draft night. One of them just happened to fly a little further under the radar.

Following all of the pomp and circumstance that comes with the NBA’s draft night, the Hawks added UC Santa Barbara forward Miles Norris on a two-way contract. Norris got the call right after everything and basked in the moment with his family.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Hawks

“Everyone celebrated,” he said. “So, you know, my parents were very happy. My brother was there. So, it was a good time.”

The Hawks have plenty of players on their roster, who look to prove plenty this week at the Las Vegas Summer League. Norris did not play in the team’s Summer League opener Friday as the Hawks opted to play their first-round pick Kobe Bufkin, as well as second-round picks Mouhamed Gueye and Seth Lundy.

The team also took a look at several other players, including second-year wings AJ Griffin and Tyrese Martin, as well as Vit Krejci.

But Norris knows that his time on the court will come. When it does, he wants to show off the versatility that caught the Hawks’ attention in the draft evaluation process.

“Just my versatility, playing defense making shots, just being a good teammate,” Norris said. “If I’m not playing just being a good teammate on the bench and getting guys going. But just show them my versatility, doing everything I could do to just getting the win.”

In college, Norris averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.1 steals in 33 minutes last season. It earned him second-team All-Big West.

The Hawks announced Thursday that they signed Norris to a two-way contract. So it’s only a matter of time before he gets the chance to show off his ability to knock shots down from a distance. In college, he shot 39.1% of his 3-point attempts, while having the capability to disrupt on defense.

He also will bring some athletic ability to the Hawks, which they can utilize at the rim.

The Hawks return to action Sunday when they face the Nuggets.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New to Braves’ bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know about All-Star game

Credit: City of South Fulton

City of South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau arrested on burglary charge
4h ago

Credit: Fer Gregory/Shutterstock

Sheriff: 3 teens charged with murder after egging Spalding County home
8h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

An inside look at how Supreme Court’s student loan ruling affects Georgians
11h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller

An inside look at how Supreme Court’s student loan ruling affects Georgians
11h ago

Beach convention season for Georgia lawmakers, lobbyists in full swing
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hawks flip offseason trade acquisitions, bring in Patty Mills from Thunder
2h ago
Kobe Bufkin, Mouhamed Gueye start adjustment to next level in Summer League
11h ago
Hawks officially announce the John Collins trade to Jazz for Rudy Gay
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

A special Braves All-Star keepsake section coming Sunday in the AJC
Happy 77th! Jimmy, Rosalynn Carter mark wedding anniversary with family in Plains
How to join Threads, Meta’s new Twitter alternative
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top