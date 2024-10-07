With Hurricane Milton on path to hit Florida this week, it could put the Hawks’ exhibition game at the Heat in jeopardy.
The Hawks are set to play the Heat in Miami on Thursday but the hurricane went from a Category 2 to a Category 5 on Monday. Winds reached sustained speeds of 160 mph with Florida officials issuing evacuation orders for the state’s residents.
With Milton expected to be one of this season’s most devastating, the National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane watches across parts of Florida and warned that some regions of the state could have life-threatening storm surge, flooding rain and damaging winds.
The hurricane has been projected to reach the Tampa Bay area on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press. It could retain hurricane-level strength as it crosses the state.
The Georgia Emergency Management Agency has advised evacuees to travel north into Albany, Columbus, Macon and Atlanta areas.
As of now, the game has been scheduled at the Kaseya Center with tip off at 7:30 on Thursday. The Hawks would travel to Miami on Wednesday.
