With Hurricane Milton on path to hit Florida this week, it could put the Hawks’ exhibition game at the Heat in jeopardy.

The Hawks are set to play the Heat in Miami on Thursday but the hurricane went from a Category 2 to a Category 5 on Monday. Winds reached sustained speeds of 160 mph with Florida officials issuing evacuation orders for the state’s residents.

With Milton expected to be one of this season’s most devastating, the National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane watches across parts of Florida and warned that some regions of the state could have life-threatening storm surge, flooding rain and damaging winds.