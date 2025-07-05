Nation & World News
Tropical Storm Chantal forecast to bring heavy rain to the Carolinas

Tropical Storm Chantal has formed off the southeastern U.S. coast
This image provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Chantal forming off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday, July 5, 2025. (NOAA via AP

Credit: AP

Updated 34 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Chantal formed off the southeast U.S. coast and was forecast to bring heavy rains to parts of the Carolinas on Saturday. Tropical storm warnings were issued for portions of the two states, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said.

At 2 p.m. EDT, the storm's center was located about 105 miles (170 kilometers) southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, and 185 miles (300 kilometers) south-southwest of Wilmington, North Carolina. Its maximum sustained winds were clocked at 45 mph (75 kph), and it was moving north at 3 mph (6 kph).

The storm's center was expected to move across the coast of South Carolina late Saturday or early Sunday, with some some additional strengthening forecast before landfall.

Heavy rain was forecast for the coastal plain of the Carolinas through Monday — total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches (5 to 10 centimeters), with local amounts up to 6 inches — threatening flash flooding.

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows Hurricane Flossie, Monday, July 1, 2025. (NOAA via AP)

Credit: AP

People climb over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Credit: AP

2m ago

14m ago

18m ago

UPS driver Dan Partyka delivers an overnight package. As more people buy more goods online, the rapid and unrelenting expansion of e-commerce is causing real challenges for the Sandy-Springs based company. (Bob Andres/AJC 2022)

Credit: TNS

OPINION

