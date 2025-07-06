Chantal weakens to a tropical depression but raises concerns of flash flooding in North Carolina

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Chantal was downgraded to a depression Sunday but raised concerns of possible flash flooding as it makes its way into central and eastern North Carolina.

Chantal made landfall near Litchfield Beach, South Carolina, at about 4 a.m. EDT Sunday, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said. At 11 a.m., it was located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) west of Wilmington, North Carolina, and was moving north at 9 mph (14 kph) with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (56 kph).

The system was expected to turn to the northeast late Sunday as it weakens further.